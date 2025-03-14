Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Price Target at $64.36

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $14,057,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $5,676,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurdan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $3,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $65.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

