Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Price Target at $64.36

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $14,057,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $5,676,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurdan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $3,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $65.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

