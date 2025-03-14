BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD)

Stock analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.37% from the stock’s current price.

Get Exodus Movement alerts:

EXOD has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exodus Movement

Exodus Movement Stock Down 4.9 %

About Exodus Movement

EXOD opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.56. Exodus Movement has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $117.40.

(Get Free Report)

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exodus Movement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exodus Movement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.