Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,044,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $51,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, Director John R. Haley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.76 per share, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,558 shares in the company, valued at $867,772.08. This trade represents a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $191,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,316.75. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SON. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

SON stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 126.06%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

