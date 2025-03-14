Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $51,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Cognex by 1,686.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cognex from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

CGNX opened at $30.26 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,445.18. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

