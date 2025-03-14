Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $16.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Glj Research reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.6 %

CLF stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,952.32. The trade was a 68.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $102,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 543,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,964.75. This represents a 1.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

