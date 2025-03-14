Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Insider Acquires £49,158.41 in Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Highfield purchased 59,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £49,158.41 ($63,676.70).
Coats Group Price Performance
Coats Group stock opened at GBX 81 ($1.05) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Coats Group plc has a one year low of GBX 75.90 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 104.20 ($1.35). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.75) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
About Coats Group
Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data, and the environment.
