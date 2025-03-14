Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $102.37 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $8.51 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $182.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

Insider Transactions at Consumer Portfolio Services

In other news, Director William B. Roberts sold 4,176 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $38,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 685,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,743.50. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,169 shares of company stock valued at $104,459. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

