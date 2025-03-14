Contrasting Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) and OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) and OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bicara Therapeutics and OptiNose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicara Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A OptiNose -41.16% N/A -27.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of OptiNose shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of OptiNose shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicara Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OptiNose $75.67 million 0.71 -$35.48 million ($4.20) -1.28

This table compares Bicara Therapeutics and OptiNose”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bicara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OptiNose.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bicara Therapeutics and OptiNose, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicara Therapeutics 0 0 7 1 3.13 OptiNose 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bicara Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 173.42%. OptiNose has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 210.37%. Given OptiNose’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OptiNose is more favorable than Bicara Therapeutics.

Summary

Bicara Therapeutics beats OptiNose on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device. It has a license agreement with Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC for the commercialization of Onzetra Xsail. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

