Contrasting Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) & GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Get GAN alerts:

Risk & Volatility

GAN has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vimeo has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of GAN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Vimeo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $134.02 million 0.61 -$34.44 million ($0.30) -5.93 Vimeo $417.01 million 2.11 $22.03 million $0.16 33.38

This table compares GAN and Vimeo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vimeo has higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vimeo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -9.84% N/A -15.85% Vimeo 6.48% 6.72% 4.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GAN and Vimeo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vimeo 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vimeo has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 62.30%. Given Vimeo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than GAN.

Summary

Vimeo beats GAN on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

(Get Free Report)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming. It offers Real Money iGaming, GAN sports retail and online sportsbook, super remote gaming server, Simulated Gaming, iSight Back Office, iBridge Framework, and development services; development, marketing, and customer support services designed to fast-track deployments and provide ongoing operational support services. In addition, the company offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. GAN Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, and digital agencies. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.