Core Molding Technologies Q1 EPS Lowered by Roth Capital

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Molding Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Core Molding Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Core Molding Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $21.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Core Molding Technologies
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.