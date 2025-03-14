Critical Review: OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) vs. Assa Abloy (OTC:ASAZY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) and Assa Abloy (OTC:ASAZY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OMV Aktiengesellschaft and Assa Abloy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMV Aktiengesellschaft $43.86 billion 0.30 $1.68 billion $5.17 7.70 Assa Abloy $14.20 billion 2.46 $1.48 billion $0.67 23.42

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Assa Abloy. OMV Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assa Abloy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV Aktiengesellschaft 4.25% 8.95% 4.50% Assa Abloy 10.38% 15.25% 7.26%

Risk and Volatility

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assa Abloy has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and Assa Abloy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 0 1 3.00 Assa Abloy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Assa Abloy beats OMV Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, trading, and logistics of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, and base chemicals, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in eight European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Assa Abloy

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors. It offers Openings Studio, a building information modeling software ecosystem is collaboration tool for designing, documenting, and managing openings. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

