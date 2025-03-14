CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Receives $379.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $379.00.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSWI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI stock opened at $283.77 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $221.10 and a one year high of $436.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.68.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,443.35. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,371,286.44. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,448 shares of company stock worth $3,543,172 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Free Report

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.