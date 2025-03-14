CVE:HAM FY2024 EPS Estimate Boosted by Ventum Cap Mkts

Get Highwood Asset Management alerts:

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Highwood Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now forecasts that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Highwood Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Highwood Asset Management’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Highwood Asset Management Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CVE:HAM opened at C$5.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.90. Highwood Asset Management has a 12-month low of C$4.85 and a 12-month high of C$7.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Highwood Asset Management

In other news, Director Raymond Kwan purchased 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,425.00. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

Further Reading

