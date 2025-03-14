DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 756.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in DaVita by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DaVita by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
DaVita Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $141.23 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.64 and a 12 month high of $179.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.79. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
