Desktop Metal (DM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect Desktop Metal to post earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $44.10 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $68.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

