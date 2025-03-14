discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Bruce Thompson Buys 12,000 Shares

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Thompson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 544 ($7.05) per share, with a total value of £65,280 ($84,559.59).

discoverIE Group Trading Up 0.7 %

LON:DSCV opened at GBX 538 ($6.97) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £521.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.09. discoverIE Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 523 ($6.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 788 ($10.21). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 611.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 638.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DSCV shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.31) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Monday, December 9th.

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation and industrial & connectivity.

The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries.

