Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Giles Wilson Acquires 269 Shares

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Giles Wilson purchased 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £150.64 ($195.13).

Giles Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Giles Wilson acquired 207 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($195.74).

On Monday, January 13th, Giles Wilson bought 222 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($195.54).

Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 53.45 ($0.69) on Friday. Dr. Martens plc has a 1 year low of GBX 49.32 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 99.40 ($1.29). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of £518.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand founded in 1960 in Northamptonshire. Originally produced for workers looking

for tough, durable boots, the brand was quickly adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Dr. Martens have since transcended their working-class roots while still celebrating their proud heritage

and, six decades later, “Docs” or “DMs” are worn by people around the world who use them as a symbol of

empowerment and their own individual attitude.

The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and

is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

