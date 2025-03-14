EHang (EH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect EHang to post earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $190.33 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EHang Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ EH opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. EHang has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $29.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CICC Research began coverage on EHang in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
EHang Company Profile
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
