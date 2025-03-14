Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Down 55.3% in February

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,450,000 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the February 13th total of 77,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enbridge Stock Down 0.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

