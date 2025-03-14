Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.43. Entegris has a twelve month low of $92.84 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Entegris by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Entegris by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

