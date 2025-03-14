Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TNYA Q1 Earnings

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TNYA. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $53.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.83. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04.

Insider Activity at Tenaya Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 35,714,284 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,998.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,313,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,519,491.30. This represents a 262.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,621 shares of company stock worth $10,595. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNYA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,345,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $134,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 204.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 337,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 226,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 294,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 77,235 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.