Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Receives $66.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRG. Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evergy Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.45%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

