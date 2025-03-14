Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Up 130.2% in February

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a growth of 130.2% from the February 13th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fast Retailing Stock Performance

Shares of FRCOY stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. Fast Retailing has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $37.96.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items.

Further Reading

