FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Michael (Mike) McLaren Buys 225 Shares of Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £497.25 ($644.11).

On Thursday, February 6th, Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 212 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £498.20 ($645.34).

FDM Group stock opened at GBX 221.50 ($2.87) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £241.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 322.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. FDM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 214.50 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 472 ($6.11).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

