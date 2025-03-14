Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 906.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $155.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $152.52 and a twelve month high of $225.63.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.64.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

