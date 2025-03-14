Financial Contrast: NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) & Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Adagio Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $3.77 million 2.38 -$6.53 million ($4.59) -0.95 Adagio Medical $266,000.00 59.56 -$2.13 million N/A N/A

Adagio Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroMetrix.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Adagio Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -203.71% -42.56% -39.26% Adagio Medical N/A 160.59% 40.99%

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adagio Medical has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

19.4% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Adagio Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.5% of Adagio Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adagio Medical beats NeuroMetrix on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use. The company offers its products to managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and primary care physicians; occupational health, primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, and hand surgeons; and pain medicine physicians, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, and neurosurgeons. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Adagio Medical

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc., a developmental stage medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia. The company’s product portfolio includes iCLAS atrial ultra-low temperature cryoablation (ULTC) catheter and accessories; vCLAS ventricular ULTC catheter; and Cryopulse atrial pulsed-field cryoablation catheter and accessories. The company is based in Laguna Hills, California.

