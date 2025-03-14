Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) and Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Head to Head Survey

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) and Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Financial and Greene County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Financial -17.16% -10.72% -0.76% Greene County Bancorp 21.02% 12.55% 0.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flagstar Financial and Greene County Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Financial $2.58 billion 1.85 -$1.09 billion ($3.69) -3.13 Greene County Bancorp $67.10 million 6.18 $24.77 million $1.55 15.71

Risk and Volatility

Greene County Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flagstar Financial. Flagstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greene County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Flagstar Financial has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greene County Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Flagstar Financial and Greene County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Flagstar Financial currently has a consensus price target of $12.90, indicating a potential upside of 11.69%. Given Flagstar Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flagstar Financial is more favorable than Greene County Bancorp.

Dividends

Flagstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Greene County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Flagstar Financial pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greene County Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Greene County Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Flagstar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Flagstar Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp beats Flagstar Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; one-to-four family loans; specialty finance loans and leases; warehouse loans; and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, boat and recreational vehicle indirect lending, point of sale consumer loans, and other consumer loans, including overdraft loans. The company offers cash management products; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and online banking, mobile banking, and bank-by-phone services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations. The company was formerly known as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Flagstar Financial, Inc. in October 2024. Flagstar Financial, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hicksville, New York.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

