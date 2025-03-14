Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortive by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Fortive by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,574,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,292,000 after purchasing an additional 303,788 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $15,763,884.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,509,043.38. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $2,530,223.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,296.36. This trade represents a 29.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Fortive Stock Down 2.7 %

Fortive stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.80.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

