FY2024 EPS Estimates for CervoMed Lifted by Analyst

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for CervoMed in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.80) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.88). Brookline Capital Management has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CervoMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CervoMed’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of CervoMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CervoMed from $65.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jones Trading raised shares of CervoMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright downgraded CervoMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on CervoMed from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CervoMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVO opened at $5.79 on Thursday. CervoMed has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVO. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CervoMed by 323.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CervoMed by 28.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CervoMed by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of CervoMed by 13.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

