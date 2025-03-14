FY2024 EPS Estimates for Exagen Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exagen in a research report issued on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.86). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Exagen’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

XGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of XGN opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. Exagen has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Exagen by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

