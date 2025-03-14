Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Gaia alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Gaia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GAIA

Gaia Price Performance

Gaia stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $97.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaia will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gaia by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gaia by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.