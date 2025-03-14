Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GTES opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 60,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GTES has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

