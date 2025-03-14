Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $36.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.