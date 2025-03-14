Georg Fischer (FCHRF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Georg Fischer (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.31 per share and revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter.

Get Georg Fischer alerts:

Georg Fischer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCHRF opened at $77.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.05. Georg Fischer has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $77.31.

About Georg Fischer

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Georg Fischer AG engages in the provision of piping systems, and casting and machining solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four division: GF Piping Systems, GF Uponor, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solutions. The GF Piping Systems segment provides system solutions, and plastic and metal components, including fittings, valves, pipes, automation, and jointing technologies for various water cycle applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Georg Fischer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georg Fischer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.