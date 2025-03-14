Georg Fischer (FCHRF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Georg Fischer (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.31 per share and revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter.
Georg Fischer Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCHRF opened at $77.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.05. Georg Fischer has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $77.31.
About Georg Fischer
