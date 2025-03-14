Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) Insider Neil Janin Sells 2,000 Shares

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) insider Neil Janin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,484 ($19.22), for a total transaction of £29,680 ($38,445.60).

Neil Janin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Neil Janin sold 4,371 shares of Georgia Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.78), for a total transaction of £63,379.50 ($82,097.80).

On Friday, March 7th, Neil Janin sold 136,402 shares of Georgia Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,490 ($19.30), for a total transaction of £2,032,389.80 ($2,632,629.27).

Georgia Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CGEO opened at GBX 1,460 ($18.91) on Friday. Georgia Capital PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 830 ($10.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,592 ($20.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £565.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,273.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,135.06.

About Georgia Capital

Georgia Capital ( LON:CGEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 274.45 ($3.56) EPS for the quarter. Georgia Capital had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 58.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Georgia Capital PLC will post 260.9999942 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group’s focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

