GigaCloud Technology (GCT) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $295.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 40.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GigaCloud Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GCT opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.05. GigaCloud Technology has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $45.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94.

In other GigaCloud Technology news, CTO Xin Wan sold 68,437 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $1,398,167.91. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,932.09. The trade was a 97.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marshall Bernes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,500. This represents a 12.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm cut GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

