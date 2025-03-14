Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89,126 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 197,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $28.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 13.55.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 52.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

