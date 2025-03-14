HC Wainwright Estimates Lineage Cell Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

