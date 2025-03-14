HC Wainwright Issues Negative Forecast for ALGS Earnings

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.37) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.85). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aligos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($10.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($8.97) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($9.99) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($9.24) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($9.12) EPS.

ALGS stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.52. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($13.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($10.45). The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.34% and a negative net margin of 1,283.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.50) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,073.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

