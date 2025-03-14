HC Wainwright Lowers Earnings Estimates for UroGen Pharma

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.83). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UroGen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on URGN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

URGN stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth $249,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 575.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UroGen Pharma news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $82,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,853.52. This represents a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $50,698.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,719.24. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

