Head to Head Contrast: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) versus Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR)

Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR – Get Free Report) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Dragon Resource Companies and Canadian Natural Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canadian Natural Resources $41.51 billion 1.45 $6.10 billion $2.08 13.80

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Black Dragon Resource Companies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A Canadian Natural Resources 18.45% 20.07% 10.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Black Dragon Resource Companies has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Black Dragon Resource Companies and Canadian Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Dragon Resource Companies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Canadian Natural Resources 0 4 2 0 2.33

Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.53%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Black Dragon Resource Companies.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Black Dragon Resource Companies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Dragon Resource Companies

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a distributor of rare art via blockchain-based technologies or non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Black Dragon Resource, Inc. and changed its name to Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. in December 2004. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ProTek Capital, Inc.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company’s midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

