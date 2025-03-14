Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Short Interest Update

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 131.8% from the February 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

HSAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hesai Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hesai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $18.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Hesai Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSAI opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Hesai Group has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

