Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Insider Darren M. Shapland Acquires 30,000 Shares

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Darren M. Shapland purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £77,400 ($100,259.07).

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance

LON BOWL opened at GBX 256.50 ($3.32) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £443.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 246.50 ($3.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 355 ($4.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 275.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 302.33.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 18.82 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Hollywood Bowl Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hollywood Bowl Group plc will post 22.5511696 earnings per share for the current year.

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a GBX 8.08 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.44) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BOWL

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.