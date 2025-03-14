HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Pam Kaur Sells 45,267 Shares

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) insider Pam Kaur sold 45,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 861 ($11.15), for a total value of £389,748.87 ($504,856.05).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 853.10 ($11.05) on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 584 ($7.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 950.20 ($12.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £190.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 850.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 754.08.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 960 ($12.44) to GBX 1,070 ($13.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

