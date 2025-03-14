HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 44.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,363,000 after purchasing an additional 749,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200,054 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $9,306,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HSBC by 124.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 94,991 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in HSBC by 383.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 93,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $198.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.81%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

