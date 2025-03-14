IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $6.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.63.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $469.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.68 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 700,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 91,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,747 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

