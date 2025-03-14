Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $1,625,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $72,883.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,888.42. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $30,672.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,352.74. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,323 shares of company stock worth $2,454,588 over the last ninety days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PI opened at $89.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 1.98. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Impinj from $235.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Impinj to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.10.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

