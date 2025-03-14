Insider Buying: Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Insider Purchases 9,139 Shares of Stock

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) insider Edmund Williams purchased 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £27,417 ($35,514.25).
Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Performance
LON BCG opened at GBX 305 ($3.95) on Friday. Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211.71 ($2.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 403 ($5.22). The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 333.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70.
Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile
