Insider Buying: Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Insider Purchases 9,139 Shares of Stock

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) insider Edmund Williams purchased 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £27,417 ($35,514.25).

LON BCG opened at GBX 305 ($3.95) on Friday. Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211.71 ($2.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 403 ($5.22). The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 333.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70.

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

