Insider Buying: Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) insider Ian Bull bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £14,050 ($18,199.48).

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:DOM opened at GBX 293.40 ($3.80) on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 270.40 ($3.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 375.80 ($4.87). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 291.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 305.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -562.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 20.40 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza Group had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Group plc will post 23.3281005 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in five markets under long term agreements with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.