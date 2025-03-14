Insider Buying: NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Insider Buys 29,359 Shares of Stock

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Miller bought 29,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £19,964.12 ($25,860.26).

NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.77. NewRiver REIT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 66 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 85 ($1.10). The firm has a market cap of £334.91 million, a PE ratio of 73.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.28.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 2.60 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. NewRiver REIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, research analysts expect that NewRiver REIT plc will post 7.4795268 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

